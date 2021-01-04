After a few uncertainties heading into today, the AFC playoff picture has officially been set on Sunday night.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter outlined the newly-decided, first-round playoff matchups on Twitter.

AFC playoff picture: Colts at Buffalo

Browns at Steelers

Ravens at Titans — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2021

After an incredible 11-0 start, the Pittsburg Steelers clinched their playoff spot with an AFC North Title all the way back in Week 14. But after their undefeated start, it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. With a 24-22 loss to the Browns today, Pittsburg has now dropped four of its last five games and fallen to a 12-4 final regular season record.

The Steelers first-round playoff matchup will be a rematch against Cleveland.

The Browns have miraculously done it. After an NFL-long, 17-year drought, the franchise will finally make a playoff appearance. Baker Mayfield and his squad clinched an AFC Wild Card spot with their narrow victory this afternoon. If the Browns can notch a second straight win over the Steelers next week, it will be their first playoff victory since 1994.

Indianapolis also snuck into the playoffs with a win on Sunday afternoon.

Of the teams needing a win to clinch a playoff spot today, the Colts certainly had the easiest path. Jonathan Taylor willed his team to a 28-14 win over the 1-15 Jaguars, rushing for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Indianapolis’ win over Jacksonville meant no playoff appearance for the Miami Dolphins, who dropped their spot with a blowout loss to Buffalo earlier today.

Speaking of the Bills, Josh Allen and Co. will be the Colts’ first-round opponents

With Pittsburg’s recent collapse, Buffalo has taken control of the second spot in the AFC with a 13-3 overall record (Kansas City Chiefs in first: 14-2/first-round bye).

In the final matchup between the Ravens and the Titans, neither team had yet clinched their playoff spot heading into today.

For the fourth straight year, Tennessee rested their playoff hopes on a Week 17 win. Just like last year, the Titans needed a victory over the Houston Texans to notch a Wild Card spot in 2020. And with a riveting 41-38 victory on Sunday night, Tennessee not only claimed their playoff spot — but their first AFC South title since 2008 as well.

A stacked AFC North meant that 10-5 Baltimore would also need a win to clinch a Wild Card spot. Lamar Jackson and his squad accomplished this and then some — routing the Bengals with a blowout score of 38-3.

The AFC Wild Card games will kick off on Jan. 9.