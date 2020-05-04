Agent For NFL QB Has A Telling Comment On Jarrett Stidham

The New England Patriots have likely had multiple opportunities to sign a veteran quarterback this offseason. Bill Belichick has passed, though.

From Jameis Winston to Cam Newton to Andy Dalton, New England has decided to pass on a veteran quarterback in favor of Jarrett Stidham.

This is probably surprising to many, as Stidham hasn’t done anything as an NFL quarterback yet. But it’s not surprising to one NFL quarterback’s agent.

An agent representing a free agent quarterback this year reportedly met with the Patriots. He came away from that meeting with a clear understanding of New England’s plans, per Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller.

Stidham is very much the guy in New England.

It might take some time for people to wrap their heads around “Jarrett Stidham, Patriots starting quarterback” but it’s happening.

Week 1 is my guess. https://t.co/1KKhF4LpMG — Todd McShay (@McShay13) May 3, 2020

Some have speculated that the Patriots are only starting Stidham in 2020 so they can “tank” and get Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields.

But can you imagine Bill Belichick purposely trotting out an intentionally subpar team for an entire season? We certainly can’t.