Agent For NFL QB Has A Telling Comment On Jarrett Stidham

Jarrett Stidham playing for the Patriots.DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 08: Jarrett Stidham #4 of the New England Patriots runs toward the locker room tunnel at halftime during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 8, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have likely had multiple opportunities to sign a veteran quarterback this offseason. Bill Belichick has passed, though.

From Jameis Winston to Cam Newton to Andy Dalton, New England has decided to pass on a veteran quarterback in favor of Jarrett Stidham.

This is probably surprising to many, as Stidham hasn’t done anything as an NFL quarterback yet. But it’s not surprising to one NFL quarterback’s agent.

An agent representing a free agent quarterback this year reportedly met with the Patriots. He came away from that meeting with a clear understanding of New England’s plans, per Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller.

Stidham is very much the guy in New England.

It might take some time for people to wrap their heads around “Jarrett Stidham, Patriots starting quarterback” but it’s happening.

Some have speculated that the Patriots are only starting Stidham in 2020 so they can “tank” and get Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields.

But can you imagine Bill Belichick purposely trotting out an intentionally subpar team for an entire season? We certainly can’t.

