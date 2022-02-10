Aidan Hutchinson Has A Bold Expectation For The NFL

Aidan Hutchinson is coming fresh off a season that solidified himself as one of the elite talents in the college football game. Now heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Michigan Wolverine is looking to bring that title to the next level.

During an appearance with NBC Sports’ PFT Live on Wednesday, Hutchinson said he expects his game to “flourish” in the NFL.

“To be honest with you, I think my game is going to flourish in the NFL because I watch a lot of NFL film and I see the differences in the game just the way those quarterbacks hold onto the ball longer,” the Heisman runner-up said.

“I look at that, I’m licking my chops because you go to college you get so many RPOs, balls out like that. And you get to the quarterback, no sack, no nothing. I think when I get to the NFL, I’m gonna to light it up. I’m going to do what I do and that’s rushing the passer, getting sacks.”

In his final season with the Wolverines, Hutchinson logged 14.0 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and 62 total tackles. With this incredible 2021 season, the 21-year-old defensive end has established himself as a potential No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Whichever prospective NFL team he ends up with, Hutchinson will likely provide an immediate impact.