Aidan Hutchinson Names The 1 Quarterback He'd Love To Sack

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Aidan Hutchinson poses onstage after being selected second by the Detroit Lions during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As the newly-minted starting pass rusher for the Detroit Lions, Aidan Hutchinson is going to get his chance to sack just about every quarterback in the NFL for years to come. But there's one that he would really love to sack.

During the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, Hutchinson said that he wants to "smack Tom Brady and get a sack on him" then talk some smack after they get up.

But Hutchinson made it clear there's no bad blood. He was a big Tom Brady fan growing up and even dressed like him for Halloween.

“I mean I grew up dressing like Tom Brady for like Halloween and stuff,” Hutchinson said, via Joe Bucs Fan. “So like if I were able to smack Tom Brady and get a sack on him, and hopefully, you know, talk some smack when we get up.”

Unfortunately for Hutchinson, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't appear on the Lions' schedule in 2022. He would have to cross his fingers that the Lions and Bucs both reach the playoffs for his first shot at Brady.

Of course, Brady may not even still be playing by the time the Bucs show up on Detroit's schedule.

Luckily, there are plenty of other future Hall of Fame quarterbacks that Hutchinson should be able to get his hands on in the years to come. He'll get his shot at Aaron Rodgers twice a year for the foreseeable future.

Will Aidan Hutchinson ever sack Tom Brady?