Aidan Hutchinson Reveals Who He Thought Was Drafting Him

This weekend, Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In this Week 13 contest, Hutchinson will get the opportunity to play against the team that passed on him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Hutchinson recently revealed that he thought he was going to be drafted by the Jaguars in this year's selection process. He thought he was going No. 1 overall until about a week before the draft.

"Guess my arms were not quite long enough,” he said with a laugh, per team insider Kyle Meinke. “We’ll see if that inch or couple of inches was the difference.”

The Lions, Hutchinson's hometown team, selected the former Michigan star with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Through the first nine games of his rookie season, the young pass rusher has 31 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two interceptions.

Travon Walker, the player the Jaguars selected over Hutchinson, has 37 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception through 11 games.

The Lions and Jags will face off in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.