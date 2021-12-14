Aidan Hutchinson Shares His Opinion On Dan Campbell

Aidan Hutchinson could become a rare case of a player who plays his high school, collegiate and professional careers all in the same state.

The Michigan Wolverines superstar and lifelong Great Lake State native is currently projected as a possible No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. And at 1-11-1 on the year, the Detroit Lions currently hold that No. 1 overall selection.

When asked about the possibility of continuing his football career in Detroit, Hutchinson gave an overwhelmingly positive answer for the struggling franchise — including a statement of high praise for head coach Dan Campbell.

“I think it would be great, to be honest with you,” the defensive end said, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I’d be the hometown hero times two, you know? Never leaving Michigan.

“… Dan Campbell seems like a real good guy to me… I think they have a lot of heart on that team. You know, just a couple more pieces to the puzzle and I think they can be a really good team.”

Aidan Hutchinson on Detroit, via @AdamSchefter: "I really think Dan Campbell seems like a real good guy to me. … I think they have a lot of heart on that team. You know, just a couple more pieces to the puzzle and I think they can be a really good team." pic.twitter.com/Gpt3S4x73n — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) December 14, 2021

Aidan Hutchinson has logged 14.0 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss as part of Michigan’s elite defensive unit this year. The Lions, who rank bottom-five in yards allowed per play (5.9), points allowed per game (27.2) and total sacks (20), could certainly use a player with Hutchinson’s talent on the edge.