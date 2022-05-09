Aidan Hutchinson Signs Rookie Deal: NFL World Reacts

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 26: Defensive Backs Josh Uche #6 and Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate after a play during a college football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Michigan Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

It's official Lions fans. The hometown kid Aidan Hutchinson will be with Detroit for at least the next four years.

Per Pro Football Focus' Ari Meirov, "The #Lions have signed No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to his rookie contract, per his agent."

Noting, "It’s a 4-year deal worth $35.7M fully-guaranteed. He gets over $23M in a signing bonus."

The NFL world reacted to Hutchinson's signing to start the week.

"More like Paidan Hutchinson," one user joked.

"Underpaid," another replied.

"I should have went pro smh."

"Overpaid wtf," commented a Ravens fan.

"'Why are people choosing football over baseball?'" another user asked rhetorically. "This dude never has to work again and he's barely old enough to drink..."

"No. 1 player in the draft," tweeted another account.

Looking forward to seeing Aidan Hutchinson in that Honolulu blue and silver.