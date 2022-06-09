Aidan Hutchinson Still Living With Parents: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Aidan Hutchinson poses onstage after being selected second by the Detroit Lions during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Aidan Hutchinson doesn't care if everyone knows that he still lives with his mom.

Hutchinson spoke to the media on Thursday and confirmed that he's living at home during the Lions' offseason program.

Hey, when you're playing for a team that's just down the road from Ann Arbor (University of Michigan), why not stay home for a little bit?

Hutchinson also said that his mom isn't much of a cook so he loves getting carry out at home.

The NFL world doesn't mind what Hutchinson is doing at all.

"Hey, in this economy we need to save every penny possible because you never know," one fan tweeted.

"Kids parents house is probably 3000+ sqft and within an hour of the practice facility," another fan tweeted.

The Lions are expecting big things from Hutchinson this season after he was arguably the best pass rusher in the country last season for Michigan.

Perhaps living at home with his family for the entire season will do the trick.