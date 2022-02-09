Aiden Hutchinson On Ohio State Game: “We Imposed Our Will”

Aidan Hutchinson and the Michigan Wolverines bullied Ohio State all over the Big House in their November rivalry game. The 42-27 win ended an eight-game skid against the Buckeyes, and vaulted UM into it’s first ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show,” Hutchinson recalled the team’s approach against their hated rival. “I knew we had a chance from the beginning of that game,” the Heisman finalist said. “[And] we really imposed our will on Ohio State.”

“I mean even the offense,” Hutchinson continued. “Just smashmouth, run it down your face football.”

Hutchinson racked up three sacks off the edge in that game. Michigan dominated in the trenches, on both sides of the ball, pushing Ohio State all over the field.

Senior running back Haasan Haskins continually wore down the Bucks defense with 28 carries for 169 yards and touchdowns.

Now those two are headed off to the NFL. But Jim Harbaugh returns, and Michigan should once again be in position to contend; albeit with some new staff members.