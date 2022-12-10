Air Force Trolls Army, Navy Before Legendary Rivalry Game

FRESNO, CA - OCTOBER 28: Air Force Helmet during the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Air Force Falcons NCAA football game. The Falcons defeated the Bulldogs 31-21 on October 28, 2016, at Bulldog Stadium Fresno, CA. (Photo by Rick Dodd/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Air Force Falcons did a little bit of trolling at the expense of their brothers in arms, Army and Navy.

Taking to Twitter, Air Force let the other academies know they were playing for second place when it comes to the mark for most Commander in Chief's Trophies. (And even opened up their own website to do it).

The college football world reacted to AF's post on social media.

"Wish them both the best of luck as they play for runner-up..." a user replied.

"Just a reminder that today’s game will crown the best FBS Service Academy team that is not currently on NCAA probation for recruiting violations," another commented.

"Lying awake at 0400 mountain time, thinking about big brothers getting all the attention. It's funny. I mean it's a little sad. But it's more funny," a Navy grad tweeted.

"You’re just mad your rivalry isn’t as cool as ours, get outta here," another Navy fan laughed.

Next up for Air Force: a matchup with Baylor on Dec. 22 in the Armed Forces Bowl.