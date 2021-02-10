Broncos Reportedly Releasing Former Pro Bowl Corner

Now under new management, the Denver Broncos have reportedly made their first big move of the 2021 offseason.

According to Broncos insider Mike Klis, the team released former Pro Bowl cornerback AJ Bouye on Wednesday afternoon.

After going undrafted in 2013, the Houston Texans picked up the standout UCF defensive back. Bouye played four years in Houston, slowly building a reputation as a solid young corner.

The 2017 season was his breakout year. In his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bouye rose to new heights — notching a career-high six interceptions, 53 solo tackles and a Pro Bowl selection. Paired alongside All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey, this stacked secondary helped lead the Jaguars to an AFC Championship game (losing to Patriots).

Following a few more years in Jacksonville, Bouye was traded to Denver prior to the 2020 season.

This year was an up-and-down year for the corner to say the least. In the first half of the Broncos’ first game of the season, Bouye was knocked out with a shoulder injury. Despite lingering injury issues in his Week 7 return, the first-year Bronco actually played pretty well through the next stretch of the season — collecting 23 tackles over the next six games.

After Week 13, Bouye was suspended for six games after violating the NFL’s PED regulations. As a result, the former Jag missed the remainder of Denver’s 5-11 season.

With two games remaining on his suspension, Bouye was scheduled to make $11.7 million (not guaranteed) from the Broncos in 2021. Newly-hired GM George Payton ultimately decided the corner’s inconsistency wasn’t worth the price.

If this move is any indication, it looks like the Broncos are headed into yet another rebuild.