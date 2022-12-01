AJ Brown Makes His Feelings On Tennessee Very Clear

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 03: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball during OTAs at the NovaCare Complex on June 3, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Tennessee Titans this Sunday and for Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, the game will be a reunion with his former teammates.

Speaking to the media this week, Brown was thankful to the Titans for the good times they had together. But he made it clear that he's an Eagle now and he's dedicated to helping them win.

"Of course I’ve come to peace about it," Brown said, via ProFootballTalk. "I’m with the Eagles, we’re 10-1, we’re doing a really good job here. Of course, early on I had mixed emotions but I changed my family’s life forever. That was the goal. I’m thankful for Tennessee but I’m here in Philly now."

Brown spent his first three NFL seasons with the Titans before being traded to the Eagles this past offseason. He had 24 touchdowns and just under 3,000 receiving yards in 43 games for the Titans.

Now that he's with the Eagles though, A.J. Brown has played a huge role in one of the NFL's best offenses. Through 11 games he has 53 receptions for 831 yards and seven touchdowns.

With six games still to play, Brown can pretty easily beat all of his career bests so long as he doesn't pick up any injuries along the way.

More importantly, he's become a leader on one of the NFL's best teams.

Will Brown have a little extra in the tank against the Titans this weekend?