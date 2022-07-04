AJ Brown Responds To All-Star Claim: NFL World Reacts

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Wide receiver A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans huddles with his team prior to their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

AJ Brown knows that the Philadelphia Eagles have a lot to prove this season and going forward.

The Eagles got back into the playoffs this past season with a 9-8 record but were quickly worked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They were down 31-0 at the end of the third quarter before scoring 15 garbage-time points in the fourth quarter.

The loss showed that they still have a bit of way to go before they can fully contend with the top teams in the conference.

Brown responded to what Miles Sanders said about being on an "all-star team" and said that they have to go out there and prove it.

"He’s excited about what this team could be," Brown tweeted. "We all are. But we’re not An All-Star team. We definitely could be with years to come. We have to strap up our pads and prove it every year and that’s what we plan to do!"

Brown is already becoming a leader on the Eagles, despite only being with them for a little over two months.

Eagles fans have also noticed that as well.

Eagles fans will get their first chance of seeing Brown in a green uniform when Week 1 kicks off on Sept. 11.