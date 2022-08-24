AJ Brown Sounds Off On Practice: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs onto the field against the New York Jets during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Jets defeated the Eagles 24-21. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown didn't take kindly to a recent clip of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill roasting one of his teammates in a recent joint practice.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Brown retweeted a viral video of Hill beating Eagles cornerback Darius Slay in a 1v1. That video already has over 600,000 views.

Brown wrote in his retweet, "Now show us cooking y’all corners" and added an exhaling emoji for good measure. Clearly he believes there's some unreleased footage that the football world needs to see.

Eagles fans absolutely adored the energy that Brown brought in that statement. Many are saying that this is prove that he is built to handle Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Eagles traded a first-round pick to the Tennessee Titans in order to bring the former Pro Bowler into the fold.

In three seasons with the Titans, Brown has 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2019 after being taken in the second round out of Ole Miss.

After getting traded to the Eagles, Brown promptly signed a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed. He's one of the highest-paid Eagles in history and the team expects him to give them their money's worth.

So far, Brown is doing a good job of winning over the fans, if nothing else.