AJ Hawk Sent Aaron Rodgers The Bust: NFL World Reacts

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

This week Aaron Rodgers received a present that was more appropriate than anything else he's probably ever gotten: A bust of Nicolas Cage.

Rodgers basically made the Hollywood superstar the theme of his summer by showing up to training camp dressed as Cage's character Cameron Poe from the 1997 movie ConAir. On Tuesday, he revealed that someone sent him a bust of Cage wearing headphones.

Rodgers initially said that he didn't know the identity of the person who sent it to him. But today he revealed that he knows who did it: Former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk.

Rodgers and Hawk were teammates on the Green Bay Packers for seven years. They won Super Bowl XLV together and have remained friends ever since Hawk's departure in 2014.

Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers fans were delighted by the news that Hawk knows Rodgers well enough to send him the bust. They're all having a good laugh over it.

There's certainly a few things in common between Aaron Rodgers and Nicolas Cage: They both simultaneously among the best in their professions while coming across as aloof and more than a little bit weird.

Rodgers and Cage have also had relationship issues through the years. Cage has been married five times while Rodgers has been in three relationships that all ended without the knot being tied.

That's about where it ends though.

Are there any other similarities between Rodgers and Cage?