AJ McCarron Announces Decision On His NFL Future

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: AJ McCarron #2 looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Once a three-time national champion at Alabama, quarterback A.J. McCarron hasn't been able to find much success at the pro level. But he's still hopeful that he can keep playing the game he loves.

Appearing on Good Morning Football, McCarron said that he's feeling great after years of battling injuries and now he wants another opportunity to play again. To that end, he's "waiting for a call" while enjoying life as a father with his kids.

“I feel great,” McCarron said, via AL.com. “I was blessed to have a great team around me with Dr. (Lyle) Cane, our doctor at Alabama, and Kevin Wilk, who I did a bunch of my rehab with. I got cleared at four-and-a-half months out from surgery, so I’ve just been working on the strength and getting everything back normal, and I really feel great right now...

“You never know what your future holds, what it is in this game, so I’m just ready, waiting for a call. But right now, I’m enjoying my time off and being able to be a dad and being around my three boys for the first time in a while.”

A.J. McCarron might find himself waiting an extremely long time for that phone call (if it ever comes). He's 32 and has thrown just 55 passes since 2016.

McCarron came out of college as Alabama's all-time leading passer and was taken in the fifth round by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2014 NFL Draft. But after going 2-1 as a starter in 2015, he barely played over the next few years despite several teams making efforts to sign and play him.

The last time we saw McCarron on a football field was the 2021 preseason. His last NFL game was Week 17 of the 2020 season against the Tennessee Titans, throwing one pass for 20 yards in a loss.

Will A.J. McCarron ever play in the NFL again?