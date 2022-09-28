AJ McCarron Claims An SEC Coach Has Already Been Fired

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 26: AJ McCarron #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates their 45-10 win over the Tennessee Volunteers with mom Dee Dee Bonner and girlfriend Katherine Webb at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 26, 2013 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron made headlines when he suggested a college football coach has already been told he'll be fired after this year.

That coach? Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, who has been the subject of coaching rumors for much of the past few months.

“From my sources over there, Harsin’s already been told he’s done after this year,” McCarron said on The Ringer podcast “Slow News Day.” According to a new report from AL.com, McCarron may not have been telling the truth, though.

Nubyjas Wilborn of AL.com is reporting that Harsin has NOT been told he's being fired.

From the report:

However, sources close to the situation told AL.com that Harsin has not been informed that his job status is in peril, nor has he already been told he will be fired by the end of the season. ...Ahead of Saturday’s home game against LSU, Harsin is operating as normally as possible, according to sources. Auburn is 3-1, 1-0 in the SEC after a 17-14 overtime win last week against Missouri.

There were rumors the Tigers were looking to move on from Harsin even after his first season with the team. It's no surprise that he'd be on the hot seat once again after a tough start to the season.

However, it seems his job is safe for now.