AJ McCarron Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama's Loss

Like many in Tuscaloosa, former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron couldn't believe how poorly the Tide's defense played in their upset loss on Saturday.

Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt did whatever he wanted against Bama's secondary, catching six balls for 207 yards and a remarkable five touchdowns.

Appearing on ESPN's Week 7 recap show, "The Wrap-Up," McCarron spoke on Alabama's defensive performance. Saying, it was "bad."

I don’t think they realized [Hyatt] was playing. The guy was catching everything and scoring every time he got the ball. … Almost every time he caught the ball was a touchdown. Bama’s secondary was bad tonight. [Nick] Saban pointed it out, a lot of mistakes in the first half and those kind of really just spilled over unlike a Saban-esque defense. Really, no corrections were made from a player standpoint at halftime. They got beat down tonight.

McCarron went on to explain that the way Vols coach Josh Heupel splits out his receivers makes it very tough on DBs:

It kind of plays tricks with the defense and I think that alignment of the receivers really caused the Alabama secondary a lot of problems.

Saban and Alabama have plenty to correct going forward, but all is not lost; as they're still in position to challenge for the SEC West.