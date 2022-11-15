AJ McCarron Makes Decision On His Football Future

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: AJ McCarron #2 looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron appears to have made a decision about his football future.

After floating around the NFL for workouts over the past few weeks, McCarron is leaving the NFL behind. However, he's not done playing football just yet.

On Tuesday afternoon, the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL announced they selected McCarron.

"We're ready to hear your best Ka-Kaw, A.J. McCarron," the team said in a tweet.

McCarron, a former fifth-round pick from the 2014 NFL Draft, was on the Buffalo Bills in 2018. He hasn't played in an NFL game since 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons.

In 17 career games, McCarron has completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,173 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Now he'll see how he fares against teams in the XFL instead of the NFL.