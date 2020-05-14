The COVID-19 pandemic is having a deep impact on college sports. We’ve seen a few athletic directors make the decision to cut sports and reduce salaries already. Akron is the latest, shedding three Zips teams.

“We are announcing an extremely difficult decision – the elimination of three sports from our intercollegiate athletic program at the end of this academic year,” athletic director Larry Williams announced this morning. “Based on my recommendation, affected by the decision are men’s golf, women’s tennis and men’s cross country.” Williams says that the elimination of these sports is being paired with other reductions, including staffing, scholarships, and pay for some coaches.

In total, Akron expects to save $4.4 million with these measures. It is brutal news for those Zips athletes, in any event.

“We are very saddened that we have had to make this move, but it is important and necessary at this time,” Williams added. “This action aligns us with our Mid-American Conference peers in total number of sports and is part of our ongoing effort to realign University resources to ensure that we continue to invest in high-demand, high-quality academic programs and world-class facilities.” The release, via Akron:

With those cuts, Akron now offers 16 varsity sports: six men’s sports, and 10 women’s sports. The MAC conference fields 23 sports in total.

To add salt to the wound, it doesn’t sound like the school will honor the scholarships of the athletes, should they choose to remain there either.

In the FAQ, it appears Akron will not honor the scholarships of the athletes whose sports are getting cut. Schools often honor those in these situations. pic.twitter.com/rbJKAos4Y4 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) May 14, 2020

The school is best known for its men’s soccer program, though it has also had success in men’s basketball, women’s cross country, and women’s track. Akron athletes have won championships in pole vault, air rifle, weight throw, heptathlon, and archery.

Hopefully the athletes whose teams were just ripped away from them can find new opportunities ahead of their next seasons.

[Akron Zips]