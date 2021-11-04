College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Thursday Morning

A college football head coach has reportedly been fired on Thursday morning, according to multiple college football insiders.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, Akron has fired head coach Tom Arth, who was in his third season leading the program.

Arth, 40, had been the program’s head coach since 2019. He went 3-24 in three seasons, including a 2-7 mark this season.

The former college football and professional quarterback began his coaching career at his alma mater, John Carroll, in 2010. He was Chattanooga’s head coach for two seasons before landing the Akron job in 2019.

Now, he’s out.

According to Feldman, Akron associate head coach Oscar Rodriguez Jr. is expected to lead the program in an interim basis.

Akron insider Zac Jackson has already mentioned a couple of potential candidates for the job.

Two names I believe will be on Akron’s list Toledo co-DC Vince Kehres

Hoban (2 miles from Akron’s campus) HS HC Tim Tyrell, a finalist for the Youngstown St. HC job in 2019. https://t.co/bruNX5OgeX — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) November 4, 2021

Akron, 2-7 on the season and 5th in the MAC-East, is coming off a loss to Ball State. The Zips will return to action on Nov. 9, taking on the Western Michigan Broncos.

A kickoff time and TV channel have yet to be set for that one, but the Zips will reportedly have a new coach for the contest.