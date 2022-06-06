Al Horford's Sister's Comment On Draymond Green Goes Viral

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a foul call in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Warriors forward Draymond Green has made a career of on-the-edge play as Golden State's defensive anchor and pest.

And during Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the sister of Celtics big man Al Horford fired off a tweet calling out the four-time All-Star.

"If Draymond can’t outplay an opponent, he simply resorts to playing dirty," Anna Horford said.

The post quickly went viral on NBA Twitter.

"Thoughts on this play?" asked a Dubs fan.

"Your bro looked like the local janitor tonight, delete this."

"Al Horford Game 2 full highlights," replied a Warriors fan account.

"You literally have Smart on your team," said another. "This narrative is getting old."

"This the new 2016 Ayesha Curry."

"Dray is an absolute DAWG anyone would love to have him on their team," another commented.

"So you’re one of those huh."

Draymond Green got under the Celtics skin early with a first quarter tech before getting into it a bit with Jaylen Brown later in the game.

Unfortunately for Boston, Al Horford disappeared offensively in Game 2. Scoring just two points on four attempts.