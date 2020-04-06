Legendary MLB Outfielder Passed Away Monday Afternoon

One of the best outfielders in the history of Major League Baseball passed away on Monday afternoon.

Al Kaline, an 18-time All-Star, died in his home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, according to the Detroit News. He was 85 years old.

“A cause of death was not immediately available. John Morad, a close friend of the family, confirmed the news to the Free Press after speaking with Kaline’s youngest son, Mike,” according to the report.

Al Kaline died on Monday. He was 85. #Tigershttps://t.co/rElE44jlAz — Freep Sports (@freepsports) April 6, 2020

The Baltimore native played for the Detroit Tigers his entire career. He played in the MLB from 1953 to 1974.

Kaline finished his career with a .297 batting average, 3,007 hits, 399 home runs and 1,583 runs batted in. He was also a 10-time Gold Glove winner.

The right fielder was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1980. He was a first-ballot inductee, receiving 88.3 percent of the vote.

Our thoughts are with Kaline’s friends and family. May he rest in peace.