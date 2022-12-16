Al Michaels Called Out 1 College Football Program Last Night

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Even before he was selected with the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy was "Mr. Irrelevant."

Purdy — a member of the 2018 class — was a three-star recruit out of Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona. And despite being right next door to Arizona State's campus, he never got an offer from the Sun Devils football program.

Play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels pointed out this fact during last night's broadcast of Thursday Night Football.

“He never got a sniff from Arizona State," Michaels said.

Purdy played four years of college ball with Iowa State before landing in San Francisco earlier this year.

The rookie signal caller has more than exceeded his expectations as a third-string option for the Niners, leading the team to three straight victories. He's shown a mastery of Kyle Shanahan's offense, distributing the ball and notching a 6-1 TD-interception ratio.

Perhaps the Arizona State program wishes it could claim Purdy now.