Al Michaels Had Telling Admission Before Kickoff Tonight

Super Bowl 56 might be the last time Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth call a game together.

Ahead of the big game this evening, Michaels began his preview of the contest. Per usual Collinsworth wasn’t in the frame to start until he was called in by Michaels.

As Michaels called Collinsworth over, he had a telling admission.

“‘Slide in for one final time.’ – Al Michales to Cris Collinsworth on what will probably be their last game together,” writes Jimmy Traina of SI.com.

Al Michaels’ days with NBC are probably done with. He’s expected to leave the network for ESPN or Amazon.

“I don’t know what the future will hold, but after this game is over, I’ve got some very close friends and guys who really understand the business inside and out, and we’ll talk about what’s out there and what I might want to do,” Michaels said, via the Inquirer.