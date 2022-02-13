The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Al Michaels Had Telling Admission Before Kickoff Tonight

Longtime NBC announcer Al Michaels.BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Super Bowl 56 might be the last time Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth call a game together.

Ahead of the big game this evening, Michaels began his preview of the contest. Per usual Collinsworth wasn’t in the frame to start until he was called in by Michaels.

As Michaels called Collinsworth over, he had a telling admission.

“‘Slide in for one final time.’ – Al Michales to Cris Collinsworth on what will probably be their last game together,” writes Jimmy Traina of SI.com.

Al Michaels’ days with NBC are probably done with. He’s expected to leave the network for ESPN or Amazon.

“I don’t know what the future will hold, but after this game is over, I’ve got some very close friends and guys who really understand the business inside and out, and we’ll talk about what’s out there and what I might want to do,” Michaels said, via the Inquirer.

One thing’s for sure: retirement isn’t in the cards for Michaels.

“I love what I do,” Michaels added. “I feel great and I’m not ready for any rocking chair or golf. I get to play enough golf, believe me.”

Enjoy Michaels and Collinsworth together while we have them. Super Bowl 56 might be their last game together.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.