Al Michaels Has Brutally Honest Comparison For Amazon's Thursday Night Games

Over the course of the 2022 NFL season, fans heard legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels become increasingly annoyed with the football being played on Thursday nights.

In his first season with Amazon, Michaels and color analyst Kirk Herbstreit were subject to a few awful games. At more than one point, Michaels made his feelings about those games clear.

In a recent podcast appearance, Michaels attempted to clarify those feelings.

“A lot of people said, ‘Al’s bored, Al’s pissed off that he’s doing this.’ Not the case," Michaels said on Richard Dietsch’s Sports Media Podcast this week. "Monday nights, Sunday night, I did things like this. Maybe not to that degree, but I try to echo the feelings of what the fan feels because I’m a fan."

Michaels made it clear he didn't want to sell fans a used car. Here's what he had to say via Awful Announcing:

“From the Amazon people, nothing but support,” said Michaels. “I think they understood what this was. We’re making the most of it. I mean, you just can’t oversell something. Do you want me to sell you a 20-year-old Mazda? That’s what you’re asking me to do. I can’t sell you a used car. … I’ve kind of gone down that road a little bit in games that have been bad in the past. But this game was horrifically bad. What were you supposed to do at that point? And away I went.”

Hopefully the 2023 season a little kinder to Michaels and Herbstreit.