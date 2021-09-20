Al Michaels Is Reportedly Expected To Land New Job

Broadcasting legend Al Michaels has been a staple of NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage, but that is expected to change in the near future.

Mike Tirico is waiting in the wings at NBC. He’s expected to take over the lead play-by-play duties at some point, perhaps as early as 2022.

Michaels has admitted that he’s unsure about his future. He said earlier this month that he’s unsure of his plans following 2021.

The great Al Michaels, 76, said he doesn't know his plans after 2021, his 36th year of network prime time football.He's calling NBC's Sunday Night games & Super Bowl; Tirico reportedly replaces him in 2022. Thursday night Amazon NFL games have been raised as Michaels possibility — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 1, 2021

While Michaels might be leaving NBC, he’ll still be at a place where NFL fans can find him.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Michaels is expected to land at Amazon Prime, which is likely to land an exclusive Thursday Night Football package.

NEWSLETTER: Al Michaels is expected to end up on Amazon Prime Video for its exclusive Thursday Night package.https://t.co/bqBYoYtXBr — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 20, 2021

Michaels remains on the top of his game. However, he says he’ll be the first to admit when it’s time to step away.

“If it doesn’t click for me the way it has, I’ll be the first to know,” Al Michaels added on the NBC Sports call with reporters, per Barry Jackson. “I won’t play out the string to set some sort of record and be a burden on anyone. I feel good physically and mentally.”

For now, though, Michaels remains on the call for Sunday Night Football games.