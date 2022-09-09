Al Michaels Makes His Thoughts On Kirk Herbstreit Very Clear

Veteran broadcasters Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are the newest NFL booth duo.

The pair will take the booth for Amazon's inaugural season of Thursday Night Football, starting with next week's Chargers-Chiefs matchup.

Michaels and Herbstreit got together to broadcast a preseason game earlier this summer.

“What we had done was 6 days before, in Los Angeles, the Rams played the Texans at SoFi,” Michaels said, during a recent interview with Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated. “We did a telecast that went to a veritable tape machine. It didn’t go out over the air anywhere. We wanted to get the crew together, top to bottom, all the cameramen, all the tape operators, all the ancillary people who do every job imaginable on that show, I’d say about 90 to 100 people and how is this going to work. And we started to do the game and right off the bat, I felt very comfortable with Kirk.”

It didn't take long for Michaels to develop chemistry with his new coworker.

“By the end of the first quarter, I said, ‘This is really working extremely well,’ and then we did 3 1/2 quarters that night. We didn’t take the game to its conclusion because we said, ‘Hey, this is gonna work.’ We went down to Houston to do a real game—a preseason game, anyway—that went out on the air, and it felt very very comfortable.”

Despite not knowing Herbstreit until they were introduced in April, Michaels feels they're more than ready for next Thursday's first broadcast of the season.

“I don’t want to say I was shocked by it, but I was very pleasantly surprised," he said. "... I feel really comfortable going into that Chargers-Chiefs game next week.”