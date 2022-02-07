Al Michaels Was Asked About His Post-Super Bowl Future

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels isn’t interested in hanging up his microphone anytime soon.

Michaels is set to call Super Bowl LVI with Cris Collinsworth for NBC on Sunday and confirmed that retirement isn’t on the table.

“I’m not ready for any rocking chair or golf. I get to play enough golf,” Michaels said.

Slight tweak to quote after going back and listening to recording: "I get to play enough golf." — Neil Best (@sportswatch) February 7, 2022

Michaels’ contract with NBC is up after this game which means he’ll be a free agent in the broadcasting field.

There could be a massive bidding war for his services from Amazon Prime (which will become the exclusive carrier of Thursday Night Football next year), FOX, or even ESPN.

This will be the 11th Super Bowl that Michaels will call and the fifth for NBC.

If Michaels isn’t back with NBC for next season, Mike Tirico would likely take over for him. The network hired Tirico in 2016 and he has called some games when Michaels has been out.

Before Tirico was with NBC, he was with ESPN and was the lead play-by-play announcer for Monday Night Football.

The sports broadcasting field for television could look a lot different next season, even with Michaels still in the fold.