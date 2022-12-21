Al Michaels Reacts To First Season With Amazon

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

After spending decades as the voice of Sunday Night Football, the great Al Michaels is now the voice of Thursday Night Football. And it's been memorable to say the least.

In an interview with Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Michaels reflected on his first year as the play-by-play man for Amazon's NFL games. He dismissed the idea that he's intentionally ripped the slate of games that his crew has been assigned, pointing out that a controversial statement he made back in Week 5 was taken out of context.

Michaels said that he's happy that Amazon has put together a "big-time telecast" and has defied the expectation that they would "have no infrastructure." He declared that he would put Thursday Night Football up against any other telecast.

“The thing I’m proudest of is that it looks like a big-time telecast,” Michaels said. “I think some people thought, ‘What is this going to be? And Amazon is coming in and they have no infrastructure and is it going to be rinky-dink?’ It’s been anything but. I’ll put this show up against any telecast you are seeing these days.”

Amazon Prime Video has received a lot of criticism for pulling some of the less compelling matchups this season. Very few of them have had major implications on the season and even fewer have actually wound up providing compelling football.

This week's might be a little bit different. The New York Jets play the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game with major playoff implications for both teams.

Michaels is certainly excited for it even if the wider football world is expecting a snoozer.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET and will stream on Prime Video.