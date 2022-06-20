Al Michaels Reacts To Tom Brady's Massive Television Contract

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Al Michaels has been in this business a long, long time. So when something doesn't pass the sniff test, he doesn't have an issue expressing that.

When the topic of Tom Brady's mega-deal to eventually join FOX Sports came up, the Amazon play-by-play man found it hard to believe that the network would pay TB12 $375 million over 10 years just to be an analyst.

“The Brady deal, I don’t know whether the number is right,” Michaels told Football Morning In America's Peter King. “I don’t know whether he’s a brand ambassador, whatever that’s supposed to mean. It can’t just be for doing games. It has to be other stuff. In a way, this is just the way it’s gone."

Adding, “I’ve always felt that the ruination of somebody especially if you’re on a team and the guy at the next locker is making $500,000 more than you and you’re all pissed off about that. Why? We’re all doing pretty well. Enjoy it. Especially at this point of my life, I mean, great. More power to anybody who can get whatever they get. That’s what the market will bear."

Al Michaels isn't doing too bad himself. The broadcasting legend recently inked a deal with Amazon somewhere in the five-year, $75 million range.



Not a bad retirement plan for the 77-year-old.