Al Michaels Speculation Is Swirling On Wednesday Night

Longtime NBC announcer Al Michaels.BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Following the bombshell news regarding Troy Aikman and ESPN’s Monday Night Football, speculation is now swirling about Al Michaels.

Earlier Wednesday night, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Aikman is poised to leave Fox Sports for ESPN.

Aikman’s deal is not completed yet, but there is an expectation that it will be finalized. Aikman has also been courted by Amazon.

The exact figures of Aikman’s deal are not yet fully finalized, but for him to leave Fox it is expected to be comparable to or exceed Tony Romo’s 10-year $180 million deal with CBS.

Aikman has spent the last two decades with FOX and Joe Buck.

Who will Aikman be paired up with at ESPN?

The Worldwide Leader had Steve Levy doing Monday Night Football play-by-play this past season. However, many believe ESPN could make a run at Al Michaels, who is reportedly set to leave NBC.

An Al Michaels-Troy Aikman pairing would be arguably the best Monday Night Football announcing team in ESPN history.

Make it happen, Worldwide Leader.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.