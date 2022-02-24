Following the bombshell news regarding Troy Aikman and ESPN’s Monday Night Football, speculation is now swirling about Al Michaels.

Earlier Wednesday night, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Aikman is poised to leave Fox Sports for ESPN.

Aikman’s deal is not completed yet, but there is an expectation that it will be finalized. Aikman has also been courted by Amazon. The exact figures of Aikman’s deal are not yet fully finalized, but for him to leave Fox it is expected to be comparable to or exceed Tony Romo’s 10-year $180 million deal with CBS.

Aikman has spent the last two decades with FOX and Joe Buck.

Who will Aikman be paired up with at ESPN?

The Worldwide Leader had Steve Levy doing Monday Night Football play-by-play this past season. However, many believe ESPN could make a run at Al Michaels, who is reportedly set to leave NBC.

Al Michaels and Troy Aikman would be an outrageous team for MNF. 10/10. — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) February 24, 2022

Amid @AndrewMarchand report that Troy Aikman is on verge of leaving Fox for ESPN Monday Night booth, question now is whether free agent Al Michaels will follow. ESPN has interest in Michaels,who has been linked to Thursday Amazon package. ESPN not commenting on Aikman report — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 24, 2022

One person’s opinion: Al Michaels and Troy Aikman at ESPN would be so much better than Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth. — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) February 24, 2022

Give me Al Michaels and Troy Aikman on MNF. That be awesome! https://t.co/HqbMd1bRhW — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) February 24, 2022

An Al Michaels-Troy Aikman pairing would be arguably the best Monday Night Football announcing team in ESPN history.

Make it happen, Worldwide Leader.