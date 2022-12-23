Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: NBC Sportcaster Al Michaels is seen on the field before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now.

Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.

During a play late in the first quarter Lawrence ran the ball, but got crushed by a defensive lineman as he slid to the ground. Lawrence went face-first into the turf and ended up with a few remnants on his face.

That made for one of the more interesting comment from play-by-play man Al Michaels tonight.

"Goes in for a facial," Michaels said as Lawrence had turf pellets wiped off of his face.

Michaels clearly didn't think anything of his comment, but even Kirk Herbstreit couldn't help but let out a chuckle.

As for the actual game, the Jaguars currently hold a 10-3 lead.