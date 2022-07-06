Al Sharpton Has Message For President Biden On Brittney Griner

MSNBC host Al Sharpton revealed this morning that he has asked President Joe Biden to help him make a clergy visit with Brittney Griner in Russia.

Sharpton said he has spoken with Griner's wife and father and they are worried that the Biden administration has not made her enough of a priority.

He told "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough that he wants to visit Griner and let the WNBA star know that her family and friends are concerned about her.

"It’s my intention to be in Russia next week. And I hope the White House will help to make it possible for me to do a clergy visit to let her know of the support and to let her know that her family and everyone is concerned about her and pray with her," Sharpton said, via FOX News.

Griner has been detained in Russia since February after being arrested on drug charges at a Moscow-area airport. She is facing a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.

"And you must remember as her wife has told me, she’s in a prison where most of the people can’t even talk English. She can’t even communicate with the people that run the prison. She’s in a Russian jail," Sharpton said today. "This is atrocious at best. We don’t even know if she’s even remotely guilty of what they’re saying. Is she being used as some political tool for Putin? We don’t know. Which is why we want to go."

The White House revealed on Wednesday that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Griner's wife Cherelle today and reassured her that the administration is working toward her spouse's safe return.