Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit Reacts To Ohio State Offer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin is one of the most coveted recruits in the 2024 class, but he says he's staying committed to the University of Alabama despite other offers.

Per 247Sports Steve Wiltfong, Sayin is "locked in" with the Tide as programs like Ohio State and Miami continue to pursue him.

The Carlsbad native ranks as the No. 2 quarterback in the country and has been one of California's top prospects since his sophomore year of high school due to his pure throwing ability and advanced football IQ.

Fans reacted to Sunday's story on social media.

"Well good for them for still trying," a Buckeyes fan replied. "It's hard to beat Saban, especially once Saban's already got them under his wing. But good for them for trying."

"They always say that right up until the point they aren't," another tweeted. "I don't blame them, but he is listening to the other schools."

Sayin also received offers from Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and USC.