Alabama AD Asked If SEC Is Done Expanding After Adding Oklahoma, Texas

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

The SEC is set to expand to 16 teams with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas.

On Wednesday, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne was asked if the conference is done expanding.

“I sure think so," he said, per college football insider James Crepea.

Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the SEC on July, 1 2025 — but there've reportedly been talks about moving that merger to an earlier date. With these two additions, the SEC will become the first Power Five conference to reach the 16-team mark.

Byrne's attitude regarding further expansion is not a new development. When the additions were first announced this past summer, an unnamed SEC athletic director shared a similar sentiment.

"We’re positioned at 16 (teams) for a robust future, the need just isn’t there," the AD said, per Saturday Down South.