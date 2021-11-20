The Spun

Alabama, Arkansas Fans Are Furious With The Officials Of Today’s Game

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman talks to a referee.ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman talks to a referee during the Southwest Classic college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Looking to mount a late-season SEC upset, No. 21 Arkansas is doing everything it can to keep pace with No. 2 Alabama this evening.

But so far throughout the game, the officiating crew has made quite a few questionable calls against the Razorbacks — at least in the eyes of the college football world.

During today’s contest, fans from around the country took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with today’s referees.

From the looks of all these fan messages, there’s clearly a perceived level of favoritism for the Crimson Tide. An overwhelming belief among fans is that the SEC wants Alabama, which has already lost a game this year, to make it into the SEC Championship game against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Whether or not you believe these conspiracy theories, it’s clear that the Razorbacks have had quite a few calls go against them in today’s contest.

Despite this adversity, Arkansas only trail the Crimson Tide by 10 points at halftime (24-14).

The Razorbacks have three wins over top-25 opponents this year. In the second half of today’s game, the 7-3 squad will look to mount a comeback and add another big-time upset to their record.

