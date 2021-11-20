Alabama, Arkansas Fans Are Furious With The Officials Of Today’s Game

Looking to mount a late-season SEC upset, No. 21 Arkansas is doing everything it can to keep pace with No. 2 Alabama this evening.

But so far throughout the game, the officiating crew has made quite a few questionable calls against the Razorbacks — at least in the eyes of the college football world.

During today’s contest, fans from around the country took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with today’s referees.

Alabama-Arkansas refs broke into the moonshine…truly clowns — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 20, 2021

It’s not a missed call. It’s an ignored call. @SEC knows a 2 loss regular season Bama misses playoffs. — Ben Burns (@Ben_Burns493) November 20, 2021

Alabama 🤝 SEC refs https://t.co/JuRJMAzsxd — Uncle Sam (@Sam_vols119) November 20, 2021

I mean are we really surprised by the Refs at an Alabama game. pic.twitter.com/RIsCON3jjk — Hannah (@hannie93_) November 20, 2021

What a play after that awful call that put the Hogs at 3rd and 14. That’s grit. These guys just don’t ever, ever give up. The refs reffed it up—and tried to ref it up again on the very next play—but the guys got there. Down a field goal to Alabama near the half. Whew.#WPS — Greg Leding (@GregLeding) November 20, 2021

I do not believe in referee conspiracy theories, but these refs in the Alabama Arkansas game sure are giving plenty of ammo to those that do. — Uncle Lou (@crazyunclelou) November 20, 2021

There are NO RULES if you wear Alabama on your jersey. Pass interference? What’s that? Holding? Face mask? What are those? — sav🐗 (@savannahlinn) November 20, 2021

The refs for this Alabama-Arkansas game are atrocious. Not a Razorback fan but that’s a touchdown — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) November 20, 2021

As an unbiased watcher these refs really don’t want to see Arkansas beat Alabama it seems haha — Stephen Simpson (@Steve55Simpson) November 20, 2021

From the looks of all these fan messages, there’s clearly a perceived level of favoritism for the Crimson Tide. An overwhelming belief among fans is that the SEC wants Alabama, which has already lost a game this year, to make it into the SEC Championship game against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Whether or not you believe these conspiracy theories, it’s clear that the Razorbacks have had quite a few calls go against them in today’s contest.

Despite this adversity, Arkansas only trail the Crimson Tide by 10 points at halftime (24-14).

The Razorbacks have three wins over top-25 opponents this year. In the second half of today’s game, the 7-3 squad will look to mount a comeback and add another big-time upset to their record.