Alabama Assistant Has Brutally Honest Admission On Nick Saban

2021 SEC Championship - Georgia v AlabamaATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If you think longtime Alabama head coach Nick Saban has mellowed out with age, Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding has a message for you.

When asked if the number of “ass-chewings” for assistant coaches has decreased in 2021, the Bama DC gave a resounding “No.”

“That’s absolutely not accurate,” Golding said, per Alabama insider Tony Tsoukalas.

Over the past two games for the Tide, Golding hasn’t given Saban much reason for one of these infamous “ass-chewings.”

Dominating the game from the start, Alabama took down the then-No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship 41-24. Then in their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Cincinnati, Golding’s defensive unit held the Bearcats under 10 points in a 27-6 blowout.

Golding will look to avoid a Nick Saban shouting session one last time during Monday’s National Championship rematch against Georgia.

