Alabama Assistant Has Brutally Honest Admission On Nick Saban

If you think longtime Alabama head coach Nick Saban has mellowed out with age, Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding has a message for you.

When asked if the number of “ass-chewings” for assistant coaches has decreased in 2021, the Bama DC gave a resounding “No.”

“That’s absolutely not accurate,” Golding said, per Alabama insider Tony Tsoukalas.

#Alabama DC Pete Golding was asked if Nick Saban has decreased the number of ass chewings this year: "That's absolutely not accurate." — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) January 5, 2022

Over the past two games for the Tide, Golding hasn’t given Saban much reason for one of these infamous “ass-chewings.”

Dominating the game from the start, Alabama took down the then-No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship 41-24. Then in their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Cincinnati, Golding’s defensive unit held the Bearcats under 10 points in a 27-6 blowout.

Golding will look to avoid a Nick Saban shouting session one last time during Monday’s National Championship rematch against Georgia.