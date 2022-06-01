Alabama Athletic Director Responds To Jimbo Fisher Accusation
Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne isn't concerned about what Jimbo Fisher said about the football program a couple of weeks ago.
After Saban criticized Texas A&M for "buying all of its recruits" in the 2022 recruiting class, Fisher said that Saban had done some weird things in his past.
Byrne is present at the SEC meetings down in Florida and confirmed to ESPN's Heather Dinich that Alabama has always been compliant with NCAA rules.
“I know we feel very good about our compliance and what we do at Alabama, and that's been in the past and it's gonna continue in the future," Byrne said.
This is only going to get spicier as the week goes on, especially since Fisher is expected to meet with the media later this week.
The two teams will then play each other on Oct. 8 down in Tuscaloosa.