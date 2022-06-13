Alabama Baseball Star Is Reportedly Transferring

May 19 2015: SEC logo and deocations at the opening round game of the 2015 SEC Baseball Tournament between the Alabama and Ole Miss. Alabama leads Ole Miss by the score of 6-1 late in game at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sports Wire/Getty Images

One of Alabama's best baseball players is reportedly entering the transfer portal.

Per Robbie Weinstein of 247Sports, Zane Denton has officially entered the transfer portal. He led the Crimson Tide in home runs (13) and RBIs (48) this past season as a junior.

Denton also batted .308 this season, which was tops on the team. He also had 61 hits, which was good for third on the team.

He received SEC All-Defense honors last season due to his great work at third base and was a menace in the infield again this season, despite Alabama missing the NCAA Tournament.

He'll be eligible to play immediately for the 2022-23 season as a senior and could be a big difference at any Division 1 program.

We'll see where this potential future MLBer lands in the coming weeks/months.