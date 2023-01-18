Alabama Coach Reveals He Spoke To Former NFL Star After Player's Arrest

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 22: John Petty Jr. #23 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts as head coach Nate Oats looks on in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats has a tough situation on his hands.

Earlier this week, now-former Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder. He admittedly provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired the weapon and killed a young woman near the University of Alabama campus.

Oats apparently reached out to former NFL superstar Ray Lewis for advice on the situation.

"His daughter went to Alabama a year-and-a-half ago. He went through a similar situation in Atlanta. He played in the NFL. He told me what he thought guys needed to hear," Oats said, per the Crimson Tide Sports Network.

Lewis famously had a complicated murder case of his own that took place in 2000. The Pro Football Hall of Famer was arrested for double murder after a Super Bowl party incident in Atlanta that resulted in the stabbing deaths of two men. His murder charges were ultimately dropped in favor of misdemeanor obstruction of justice.

Miles and his attorney are maintaining the 21 year old's innocence, despite admittedly providing the handgun "immediately" before the shooting.

Miles is no longer a member of the Alabama basketball program.