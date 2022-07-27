College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Latest Commitment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alabama got another recruit for its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Five-star safety Caleb Downs announced his commitment to the program, joining fellow five-star secondary recruits Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley.

Downs is the top-rated player in his home state (Georgia) and the top-rated safety recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the No. 12 overall recruit, regardless of position.

The college football world is amazed at how good Alabama's secondary is going to be for years to come.

"Alabama — which is set to lose Jordan Battle, DeMarcco Hellams, and perhaps others from its secondary next offseason — has added three 5-star 2023 defensive backs in Caleb Downs, Jahlil Hurley, and Tony Mitchell. All are among the top 25 overall prospects in 247 Sports’ composite," Mike Rodak of AL.com tweeted.

"Alabama’s secondary haul is getting silly at this point," Clint Lamb of On3 tweeted.

Alabama now has the fifth-best 2023 recruiting class in the country, per 247Sports.