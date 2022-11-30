Alabama Crimson Tide Wide Receiver Announces Transfer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary is ready for a new chapter.

Taking to Twitter Wednesday, the former four-star recruit announced his intent to enter the transfer portal.

I want to thank The University of Alabama and the coaching staff for an unforgettable 2 years. Thank you for the opportunity and the knowledge I have gained throughout that time, in saying that I will be entering the transfer portal.

Coming out of high school, the Orlando, Florida product earned a four-star rating from scouts and ranked as the No. 8 wide receiver in the country.

However, Leary saw just 19 snaps as a freshman and only a slight uptick this season.

On the whole his Alabama career ends with three catches for 10 yards and a touchdown along with another three carries for 22 when asked to shift to running back due to the team's injuries.

Now he'll look for a more consistent role with his new team, wherever that may be.