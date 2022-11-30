Alabama Crimson Tide Wide Receiver Announces Transfer
Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary is ready for a new chapter.
Taking to Twitter Wednesday, the former four-star recruit announced his intent to enter the transfer portal.
I want to thank The University of Alabama and the coaching staff for an unforgettable 2 years. Thank you for the opportunity and the knowledge I have gained throughout that time, in saying that I will be entering the transfer portal.
Coming out of high school, the Orlando, Florida product earned a four-star rating from scouts and ranked as the No. 8 wide receiver in the country.
However, Leary saw just 19 snaps as a freshman and only a slight uptick this season.
On the whole his Alabama career ends with three catches for 10 yards and a touchdown along with another three carries for 22 when asked to shift to running back due to the team's injuries.
Now he'll look for a more consistent role with his new team, wherever that may be.