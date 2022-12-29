Alabama Defensive Coordinator Announces His 2023 Decision

COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 12: Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding looks on during the college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies on October 12, 2019 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Just about every year, Nick Saban has to replace a majority of his coaching staff after they leave for promotions elsewhere.

However, this year could be a little bit different. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has been linked to the New England Patriots. Whether or not he leaves is still up for debate.

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding, on the other hand, appears to be ready for a return in 2023. During a press conference on Thursday, Golding said he's "still under contract" which means he'll return next season.

“I’m still under contract, so absolutely,” Golding said.

Golding also made it clear he's in no hurry to leave the Tide to become a head coach.

"I'm in no rush to be a head coach. I'm in coaching to helping young men. I'm not worried about the future. I'm trying to beat Kansas State," he added during the press conference.

At least Saban won't have to replace another defensive coordinator.