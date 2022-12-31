Alabama Fans Are Already Fed Up With Bill O'Brien

ATLANTA, GA DECEMBER 04: Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien prior to the start of the SEC Championship college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs on December 4th, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Five minutes into Saturday's All-State Sugar Bowl and Alabama fans are already done with offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

The Crimson Tide went three-and-out on their first possession and O'Brien definitely heard about it on Twitter.

"Bill O’Brien had a month to come up with an opening script that gained -1 yards," an alum said.

"That’s what [Bill O’Brien] came up with after 5 weeks," another user commented.

"When is Bill O’Brien leaving again?" an Alabama account asked.

"We are officially 72 hours away from the 'Bill O’Brien and the Alabama Football Program have mutually agreed to part ways' tweet and it's gonna hit like crack," remarked Riley O'Brien.

"Get a turnover and go 3 and out Im so ready to be done with [Bill O’Brien]."

"Never has anyone ever done less with more than Bill O’Brien 2022. And if he ever wants to know what the criticism, I’ll be happy to tell him myself."

Lot of game left.