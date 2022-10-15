Alabama Fans Furious With Hit On Bryce Young
Alabama fans are not happy about a hit on their star quarterback Bryce Young during Saturday's matchup against rival Tennessee.
Near the end of the first half, Young was blasted in the facemask by the helmet of 6-foot-4, 320 pound defensive lineman Omari Thomas. The Heisman-contending quarterback fell backwards and crashed into another Tennessee defender on the ground.
The play was reviewed for a potential targeting penalty, but the officials ultimately ruled against it.
Take a look at the play here:
"That one had intent to hurt honestly. Should have been targeting. That was textbook," one fan wrote.
"Textbook targeting....refs bet the house on Tennessee," another said.
"100% Targeting... I don't care what you say..." another added.
If the play had been called targeting, Thomas would've been ejected from the game and the Crimson Tide would've had a shot to close the gap before the half. Instead, Alabama heads into the half with an eight-point deficit.
Tennessee leads 28-20 at the break.