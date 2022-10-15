Alabama Fans Furious With Hit On Bryce Young

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama fans are not happy about a hit on their star quarterback Bryce Young during Saturday's matchup against rival Tennessee.

Near the end of the first half, Young was blasted in the facemask by the helmet of 6-foot-4, 320 pound defensive lineman Omari Thomas. The Heisman-contending quarterback fell backwards and crashed into another Tennessee defender on the ground.

The play was reviewed for a potential targeting penalty, but the officials ultimately ruled against it.

Take a look at the play here:

"That one had intent to hurt honestly. Should have been targeting. That was textbook," one fan wrote.

"Textbook targeting....refs bet the house on Tennessee," another said.

"100% Targeting... I don't care what you say..." another added.

If the play had been called targeting, Thomas would've been ejected from the game and the Crimson Tide would've had a shot to close the gap before the half. Instead, Alabama heads into the half with an eight-point deficit.

Tennessee leads 28-20 at the break.