Alabama Fans' Kentucky Chant Is Going Viral Today

Alabama demolished Kentucky on the basketball court today, beating them 78-52 in a game that got way out of hand in the second half. And the Crimson Tide fans loved every moment of it.

During the second half, Alabama took a 70-41 lead over the Wildcats and the fans started having some fun at Kentucky's expense. They started chanting "NIT, NIT, NIT" to rub some salt into the 10-5 Wildcats' wounds.

Kentucky's had a rough time in the past couple of seasons. They missed the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and got bounced from the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 64 last year.

Alabama suffered the same fate last year, but won the SEC double in 2021 en route to reaching the Sweet 16 that season. They certainly seem to be on more an upwards trajectory than the Wildcats at the moment.

The patience that Kentucky has for head coach John Calipari might be wearing thin these days. Calipari has a massive contract with the Wildcats that they will be hard-pressed to ever get out of, so only he can decide when he's ready to call it quits.

Maybe that's why there have been whispers that he's being linked to the recently-vacated Texas head coaching job.

Whatever the case may be, it's going to be hard for Kentucky to mentally recover from a game like today.

Will today's loss send the Wildcats into a downward spiral?