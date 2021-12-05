Alabama Fans Loved Nick Saban’s ‘Rat Poison’ Comment Tonight

Alabama head coach Nick Saban let out an amazing comment about being an underdog after his team’s 41-24 win over Georgia.

Saban spoke to the media after the contest and didn’t care that his team wasn’t favored.

“You guys gave us a lot of really positive rat poison,” Saban said. “The rat poison that you usually give us is usually fatal. But, the rat poison that you put out there this week was yummy.”

"The rat poison you put out there this week was yummy." Nick Saban loves being an underdog

That will be a quote that Alabama fans will be talking about years down the line.

The Crimson Tide started slow, but they were able to score 41 points in the final three quarters to capture another SEC Championship.

Quarterback Bryce Young had another Heisman-worthy performance as he threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. 283 of those yards came in the first half and he now has the record for the most first-half passing hards ever in an SEC title game.

Both Georgia and Alabama will be 12-1 going into the College Football Playoff selection show on Sunday. No matter what happens, it seems likely that both programs will be in the CFP.