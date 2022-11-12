Alabama Fans Not Happy With Bill O'Brien Today

ATLANTA, GA DECEMBER 04: Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien prior to the start of the SEC Championship college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs on December 4th, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bill O'Brien is feeling the scorn of Alabama fans everywhere on social media through two-and-a-half quarters of football in Oxford.

The Tide find themselves down 24-17 to Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels and many believe O'Brien's playcalling is a big reason why.

Here's some of what folks had to say on Twitter:

"Bill O'Brien is The worst offensive coordinator in Alabama football history...." a fan account tweeted.

"LEAKED ... Bill O’Brien’s entire 2nd down playbook," another said.

"Bill O'Brien tomorrow," commented Touchdown Alabama.

"I've been doing some research and I don't think it's technically illegal to sell Bill O'Brien for meat," remarked Holly Anderson.

"Me watching Bill O’Brien calling plays."

"Saban’s biggest mistake of his entire career will always and forever be hiring Bill O’Brien," another said. "Wasted the college career of Alabama’s sole Heisman-winning quarterback."

"I hope Bill O’Brien and his family find stable jobs and happy homes far far away from Tuscaloosa County this December."

Let's see if Alabama can avoid three losses with 18 minutes to go.