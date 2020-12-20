Just like it has all season, Alabama’s offense has looked unstoppable in tonight’s SEC championship game. The Crimson Tide lead the Florida Gators 35-17 at halftime.

The play calling for Alabama has been nearly flawless through two quarters. Steve Sarkisian and his offense have touchdowns on all but one possession so far.

An excellent red-zone play call to give the Tide their fourth touchdown of the day certainly turned some heads. Quarterback Mac Jones hit star running back Najee Harris on a perfect crossing route to extend the Alabama lead to 28-10.

Pretty much a perfect play for Bama. pic.twitter.com/Auxh96MLZv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 20, 2020

Steve Sarkisian has already made a name for himself as a solid offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide through his two-year tenure. The Bama offense has been rolling all year, scoring 40+ points in nine of its 10 games this season.

Sarkisian’s talent as a play caller has made him a high-value target for some coaching jobs around the NCAA. Most notably, Sarkisian has reportedly agreed to meet with Auburn about its newly-opened head coaching position on Sunday afternoon.

Alabama fans are hoping to hold on to their coordinator as long as they can — especially after tonight’s special play call.

That play call is why Steve Sarkisian needs a blank check on his desk by tomorrow. — BamaHammer (@Bama_Hammer) December 20, 2020

With the rest of the SEC championship tonight and his meeting with Auburn tomorrow, Steve Sarkisian certainly has a big weekend ahead of him.